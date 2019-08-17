Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey video: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali's hot and sizzling dance video goes viral on Youtube, watch the video here.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey video: Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali are one of the most favorite couples in the Bhojpuri cinema, they have done phenomenal performances together and gave many item numbers. Amrapali has even made her debut with Nirahua. They both performed in multiple films and songs that include Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kya, Raja Babu, Border, Patna Se Pakistan, AAshik Aawara, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Nirahua Chala Sasural, Nirahua Hindustani and more. Here is the latest song of the couple that will blow your mind titled Matha Fail Ho Gail.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the famous faces of Bhojpuri actresses. She has also performed in television shows like Saath Phere that was telecasted on Zee TV, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She has made her debut in Bhojpuri films in the 2015 opposite to Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. She was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh but has been shifted to Mumbai and completed her further education there only.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua is a famous Bhojpuri actor, apart from acting Nitahua made his presence as an anchor, Television presenter, singer, and a politician. He has done multiple commercially successful films in Bhojpuri and he was a contestant of the famous television reality show Bigg Boss. He made his debut with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re in Bhojpuri film. He played as a supporting role actor. After that in 2008, he has been seen in the lead role in Bhojpuri film Nirahua Rikshawala, the film was a mega-hit in Bhojpuri box-office.

The couple has recently seen in Nirahua Chala London and Lallu ki Laila, both the films get popularity as Amrapali and Nirahua are lovable couples of the Bhojpuri cinema. The actors are going to be paired in the year 2020, say reports. Till then you can enjoy this hot and sizzling dance video of these two.

