The highest grossing movie of the year 2015 Raja Babu starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Monalisa and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles is now streaming online and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube. The Bhojpuri movie is a typical action drama romance movie in which Monalisa and Amrapali Dubey both are in love with Dinesh Lal Yadav who plays the role 0f Raja Babu. Watch full movie inside.

One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2015 Raja Babu starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Ravi Kishan and Seema Singh in pivotal roles has once again taken social media by storm with their amazing script and the star cast. The action drama romance Bhojpuri language movie has been directed and written by Manjul Thakur and produced by Anjana Ankhilesh and bankrolled under the banner Saurya Entertainment. The movie Raja Babu has garnered 45 million-plus views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable.

In the movie Dinesh Lal Yadav aka nirahua romances with his alleged girlfriend Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa side by side. In the movie Monalisa plays the role of Dolly Singh, Ravi Kishan plays the role of KBC host, Dinesh plays the role of Raja Babu. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and had earned crores of rupees at the box office in 2015.

On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in their upcoming flick Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release this month on January 25, 2019. Among other movies where the duo will be seen together are Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Sher A Hindustan, among others whereas Monalisa, on the other hand, is currently filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Watch full movie online here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More