A stunning photo starring Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua along with Bhojpuri beauties Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh has gone viral on the Internet! It is being loved by their fans and has gone viral on social media.

The photo, shared by Amrapali Dubey on her Instagram handle has been breaking the Internet

In the latest photo shared by Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram account, we see the Bhojpuri queen posing with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua and Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh. The photo is from an award night and all the three Bhojpuri stars are looking amazing! While Akshara Singh stuns in a white shimmery suit, Amrapali Dubey dazzles in a sexy white saree.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, on the other hand, looks dapper in a brown and black suit. The photo, shared by Amrapali Dubey on her Instagram handle has been breaking the Internet! Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the most popular and sensational actors from the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey have worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Kaashi Amarnath, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahu Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, among many others and are known as one of the power on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s dance numbers garner millions of likes on YouTube and their on-screen chemistry is loved by fans.

Their recent Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani 3 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters and fans are waiting for their new films to get released. Dinesh Lal Yadav is currently impressing fans with his amazing performance in Bhojpuri web-series Hero Vardiwala which streams on ALT Balaji.

