Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey together make one of the most bankable jodis of Bhojpuri cinema. Each time they had done a film together, it has broken all the existing records at the box office and other platforms. So far, Bhojpuri cinema’s most celebrated on-screen Jodi has worked together in dozens of films. Apart from that, they have featured in several Bhojpuri songs, which are continuing to wreak havoc on the Internet. One such song is Katore Katore, which features the two most talented actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

The song has crossed over 15 million so far and the views on the song are not coming to rest anytime soon. The track belongs to Nirahua starrer and blockbuster Sipahi, which featured Amrapali opposite to him. The song is crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and was a label of Wave flagged over it. In the song, Nirahua and Dubey can be seen portraying the chemistry the duo shares with each other. The song is intimate and can be considered as one of the hottest performance of Amrapali Dubey. Here’s take a look:

On the work front, Nirahua and Amrapali will soon be seen in next Nirahua Chalal London that is scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 15. The film is helmed by Chandra Pant while Sonu Khattri has produced the film.

Besides this, Aashiq Awara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Jigarwala, Patna Se Pakistan, and Nirahua Hindustani are some of the blockbusters of this hit Jodi.

