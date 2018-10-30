Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are winning hearts with their latest video. In the video, Nirahua can be seen mopping the floors and washing dishes while Amrapali is lipsyncing on a super hit Bhojpuri song. Shared just a few hours ago, the video is going viral on social media garnering praises from everyone on social media.

Known for their sparkling chemistry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most loved and adored couples of Bhojpuri film industry. Be it raising temperatures on-screen to making the fans go gaga over them on social media, the duo leaves no stone unturned to remain in the buzz and make headlines. On October 30, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video in which they are at their comedic best.

Lipsyncing on a Bhojpuri song, Amrapali looks gorgeous in a basic white t-shirt, blue denim and sunglasses while travelling in a car. On the other hand, Nirahua is seen mopping the floor and cleaning dishes at a picturesque location dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a statement jacket. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Amrapali quipped her fans and followers that isn’t the superstar the cutest person they have ever seen.

Shared just an hour ago, the video has already 11K views and is taking social media by storm. With this, their fans and followers have showered the comment section with their adorable comments appreciating their sparkling chemistry and undeniable charm.

Workwise, the duo is all set to sizzle the screens together in the film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Helmed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Private Limited, the film marks the third instalment of the film and will hit the screens on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

