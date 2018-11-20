Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav were last seen sharing the screen in Nirahua Hindustani 3- released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja on November 14, 2018. Entertainingly, Amrapali Dubey started her acting career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani sequels opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and since then the audience loves their on-screen chemistry.

One of the most adored Yadav of the Bhojpuri industry, power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey have once taken social media by storm with their amazing performance in Nirahua Hindustani 3. Recently Dinesh Lal Yadav shared a funny video on the photo-sharing app Instagram where he asks Amrapali Humse Biyah Karla Aish Karbu which interestingly happens to be a song from his latest movie Nirhua Hindustani 3.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and has been helmed by Manjul Thakur, produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav and written by Santosh Mishra. The movie also stars Bhojpuri beauty Shubhi Sharma in supporting role. The music has been crooned by Rajnish Mishra and the lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati, and Pyarelal Kavi Dwara.

On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen opposite his rumored girlfriend Amrapali Dubey in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

