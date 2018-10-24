Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua needs no introduction. The power star of the Bhojpuri cinema has featured in over 80 Bhojpuri films and delivered several blockbusters such as Nirahuwa No. 1, Nirahuwa Rikshaw Wala, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Nirahua Hindustani, Border, among many others.

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua needs no introduction. The power star of the Bhojpuri cinema has featured in over 80 Bhojpuri films and delivered several blockbusters such as Nirahuwa No. 1, Nirahuwa Rikshaw Wala, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Nirahua Hindustani, Border, among many others. His latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and the star has a lot of films in the pipeline such as Nirahua Chalal London, Sher A Hindustan, and a few more.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX.com, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua revealed interesting details about his personal and professional life. Dinesh Lal Yadav revealed that as a child he was always influenced and inspired by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and even directors used to compare Nirahua’s actions scenes with that of Akshay Kumar. He revealed that he was way too nervous as he had never given such a shot before.

On being asked about his first on-screen kiss, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua revealed that while shooting for Kasam Dharti Maiya Ki, his director asked him to give the actress a peck on the lips after a song, Nirahua got so scared that he fainted before the shoot.

On asked about his loved on-screen chemistry with Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav revealed that because she has featured with him in over 10 films, people tend to love their chemistry but also said that since she is a YouTube queen, fans like to see her more than him and therefore producers cast him and Amrapali Dubey together as they feel it will turn out to be a blockbuster.

