Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Saturday released the latest poster of his upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which also stars Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the third instalment of the Nirahua Hindustani franchise and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. All Bhojpuri cinema fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film which will hit the silver screen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2018—November 13. With just four more days to go for the release of the film, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his official Instagram account to share the latest poster of the film.

The poster, which features Nirahua along with the two leading ladies—Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma has taken over the Internet and has increased the curiosity among fans. In the poster, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma in a happy-go-lucky avatar and have very naughty expressions on their face. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the third instalment of the Nirahua Hindustani franchise and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media already. Nirahua Hindustani 3 also stars Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pandey and Rajveen Singh in key roles.

