Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, who is one of the most sensational names in the Bhojpuri film industry, has now joined politics. The Bhojpuri power star, who stood against Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 12, recently shared a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Instagram account.

The actor-turned-politician shared a selfie with PM Modi in which they both are seen smiling and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua wrote that he is happy to have a photo with the legend and is privileged to be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s side. Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is loved across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has contested against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh and is new to join politics.

Bhojpuri actors like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan also joined BJP a few years ago and now it will be interesting to see Nirahua’s fate in politics.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has a huge fan base across the country and especially in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

He is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and has given blockbusters like Nirahuwa No. 1, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahu Satal Rahe, Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke, among several others and is one of the highest paid actors in Bhojpuri cinema as well.

