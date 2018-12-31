Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in red leather jacket and yellow t-shirt, he has captioned his picture as happy new year, the picture in a span of just 16 minutes has garnered thousands of hundreds of likes and the count seems unstoppable!. Currently, The star is basking in the success of his latest flick Nirahua Hindustani 3 which has earned more than 1 million rupees at the box office.

One of the most bankable and famous actors of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took social media by storm with his latest Instagram post. The social media sensation rose to fame in 2006 with his movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo where he played the role of Nirahua. In his 12 year long career he has worked in about 50 Bhojpuri films and has bagged so many awards for his amazing performance in the Bhojpuri industry.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen sharing the screens with his rumored girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey in Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Rickshawala, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Sher e Hindustan, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe among others. Take a look at the picture here:

