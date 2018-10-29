Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the biggest and the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. He has done over 100 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most bankable actors who has delivered many Bhojpuri blockbusters in his career. Not only on the big screen but Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been ruling hearts on social media as well.

Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the biggest and the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. He has done over 100 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most bankable actors who has delivered many Bhojpuri blockbusters in his career. Not only on the big screen but Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been ruling hearts on social media as well. On Monday morning, Bhojpuri diva and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-star Shubhi Sharma shared an adorable video on her official Instagram account in which Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is seen singing a popular Bhojpuri song for her while she is blushing in the video.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma will be next seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. The trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media and now this viral video which was shared by Shubhi Sharma has taken social media by storm. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma have worked in a number of Bhojpuri films together and their on-screen chemistry is loved by fans. The Instagram video has been breaking the Internet.

In the video, Shubhi Sharma looks amazingly cute!

