Dinesh Lal Yadav Akshara Singh songs: Bhojpuri duo chose to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack by singing a song for them. With a title, Badla Bhail Pura Fauji Ke Holi from the album Pahilka Fagun Akshara ke, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's song has crossed over 330,332 views within hours of its release on YouTube.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Akshara Singh songs: While the entire film fraternity of India, paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack on February 14, Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lala Yadav and Akshara Singh chose a different and more interesting path to salute the CRPF jawans. Instead of posting pictures or videos, Akshara and Dinesh sang a song for the Army and posting the audio on YouTube. Maa Tujhhe Salaam actor and Nirahua Hindustani starrer’s song Badla Bhail Pura Fauji Ke Holi from the album Pahilka Fagun Akshara ke, was released on YouTube yesterday i.e. February 26. Helmed by Ghunghru Ji and written by Manoj Matalbi, the song which has garnered over 330,332 views, is presented by Wave company. If you missed watching the latest song of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh, watch the video here:

Saiyaan Superstar fame actress, Akshara Singh is all set to entertain her massive audience with teh upcoming movie Babua Bawali and Jaanm 2 starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya. Apart from this, Singh will be seen in Gunday which will have Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Anjana Singh. Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh, Raja Rajkumar, Love Marriage and Vivah are the upcoming movies of Akshara Singh which will hit the theatres, this year.

Nirahua Hindustani actor is all set to entertain his decades of the fanbase with Patna Junction. He will also feature in Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhe Allah Rakhe. Well, all the upcoming movies of Dinesh Lal Yadav will star Aamrapali Dubey.

