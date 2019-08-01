Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey are 2 big names of the Bhojpuri film industry. Both the stars have delivered several super hit songs and films together. Below are 10 best Bhojpuri video songs of Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey.

Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, who are one of the hottest on-screen couples, have done several blockbuster projects together. Both the actors have a huge fan following across the country and their pictures and videos go viral in no time. Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s songs’ beats are enough to make any shake their leg. In fact, Amrapali Dubey is called Bhojpuri YouTube queen for following her sizzling item numbers.

Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Nirahua Hindustani 2 , Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya are some of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s blockbuster hits.

Amrapali Dubey has starred in Indian television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, among others.

A few days back, both the stars had shared a photo wearing garlands, to which, people started asking have then tied the knot? In that photo, Amrapali was donning a white colour suit and was looking ravishing as always. While Nirahua was flaunting his cute smile wearing a red colour T-shirt.

Here are top video Bhojpuri songs of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey:

