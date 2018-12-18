The song Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha from the album Aashik Awara hs set the internet on fire as their song Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha has been watched more than 11 million times on YouTube. Crooned by singing sensation Kalpana, the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and the music has been given by Rajesh and Rajneesh. The song features Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani's latest Bhojpuri song Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha goes viral! see video

In the music video, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen romancing with the two Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani turn by turn. In the song, Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a golden pink saree whereas Kajal is dressed in a contrasting yellow blue saree. The 2017 song has set on a new record by crossing 11 million views and we gotta say that the trio on-screen chemistry can’t be missed. Take a look at the video here:

Currently, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are basking in the success of their movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 which was one of the highest grossing movies of this year. The duo will be next seen together in Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3.

