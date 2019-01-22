The new teaser of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu and Amrapali Dubey-starrer web-series Hero Vardiwala has taken the Internet by storm! The much-anticipated web-series will start streaming on ALT Balaji from January 25 this year and also stars Priyanka Pandit and Kanak Pandey.

The kissing scene of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has gone viral on the Internet

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahu and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey have been teasing fans with the promos and teasers of their upcoming Bhojpuri web-series Hero Vardiwala which will air on ALT Balaji app from January 25 this year. It is one of the most anticipated web-series as Hero Varrdiwala will be the first-ever Bhojpuri web-series which will stream on an entertainment app on the digital platform. In the latest teaser shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav on his official Instagram account, we see Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey romancing each other.

The kissing scene of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has gone viral on the Internet and fans cannot wait for the web-series to start streaming online on ALT Balaji. Hero Vardiwala also stars Mahesh Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Sambhavna Seth, among many other popular names from the Bhojpuri film industry. The on-screen chemistry of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is loved by fans and this has made the wait more difficult for fans.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have previously featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, among many others.

Hero Varrdiwala also stars Bhojpuri actors like Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit, Kanak Pandey, among many others. The kissing video of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey has taken over the Internet. Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More