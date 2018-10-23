Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing queen Amrapali Dubey song titled Rajai Me Se Taki has garnered 9.2 million views on the video-sharing platform YouTube , the song is from the movie Raja Babu, music has been crooned by Kalpana And Chhote baba and the lyrics have been penned by Aazad Singh.

Talking about the dance video Amrapali is dressed in a light pink saree with golden border and pink blouse. She has complemented her night look with colourful bangles, whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in a blue kurta pyjama.

Check out Amrapali Dubey- Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer song Rajai Me Se Taki from the filmRajaa Babu here:

The most rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are superstars of the Bhojpuri industry and have worked together in several films such as Nirahua Hindustani series, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, JIgarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, among others. We don’t know yet if they are really a couple but fans are hoping that it is true!

Workwise, Amrapali was recently seen charming the audience in the song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani from her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, actors like Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre will also be seen in the film.

