Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey recently turned a year older and celebrated her special day with her close friends and family. Her friend and co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Saturday shared photos on his official Instagram account from Amrapali Dubey’s birthday celebrations. In the photos, we see birthday girl Amrapali Dubey in a cheetah print top. We must say that Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in her birthday photos.

Many other actors from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, among others were present at Amrapali Dubey’s grand birthday bash! Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are very close friend sand their on-screen chemistry is loved by all the fans of the Bhojpuri film industry. They have featured in films like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3 among many others.

They will be next seen in films like Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, among a few others. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is mostly known as the YouTube queen.

