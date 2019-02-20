Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey are one of the most adored couples of the Bhojpuri industry. The duo has done more than 20 Bhojpuri films together among which their first film was- Nirahua Hindustani. Some of their upcoming films lined up for this year are Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan, among others.

Bhojpuri duo Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are famous for their amazing acting skills, and their on screen as well as off-screen sizzling chemistry. Taking to their official Instagram handle Amrapali Dubey shared a cute picture with Dinesh Lal Yadav where they both are smiling for the cameras. In the post shared by the diva, she is telling her 500k fan following about being in Delhi for a day.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav did their first movie together in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani and since then the duo loves to act opposite each other. Some of the movies of the duo from 2014 onwards are- Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawalal 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashiq Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh, Bidai 2, Patna Junction and many other films. Take a look at some of their viral item songs here:

