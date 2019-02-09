Dinesh Lal Yadav recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a new dance video with Amrapali Dubey. In the video, Dinesh is dancing in a floral yellow t-shirt whereas Amrapali Dubey is donning a blue Lehengha. The video in a span of just 10 minutes has garnered thousands of views and the comments section is poring with appreciations from fans who are eagerly waiting for the show to go live!

One of the most talented actors of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have set the internet ablaze with their sexy videos, and their sensuous avatar. Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of Amrapali Dubey and him dancing on the sets of Vasant Utsav. The video in a span of just 10 minutes has garnered thousands of views and the comments section is poring with appreciations from fans who are eagerly waiting for the show to go live! He has captioned his post as Tomorrow evening at 6 only the show will go live!

Talking about the post-Dinesh Lal Yadav is dancing in a yellow floral shirt whereas Amrapali Dubey is dressed in navy blue full sleeves lehengha and has complemented her style with gold jewellery, kohled eyes, grey eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. Take a look at the viral video here:

On the work front, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are currently basking in the success of their movie Nirahua Chalal London which had earned crores of rupees in just a few days. Some of the movies which are set to release this year are Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan among various others.

