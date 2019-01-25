Recently Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of their latest ALT Balaji web series titled Hero VArdiwala. In the picture shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav, he is posing with Mirzapur star Kaleen Bahiya Pankaj Tripathi and alleged girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey. The duo was recently seen in the movie Nirahua Chalal London which released all over the country today on January 25, 2019.

One of the most adored jodis of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey recently took to their official Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of their latest ALT Balaji Bhojpuri web series titled Hero Vardiwala. In the picture shared by the duo, they are posing with Mirzapur star Kaleen Bahiya aka Pankaj Tripathi. Dinesh Lal Yadav has captioned the picture as With a great actor and humble soul and we couldn’t agree more. The picture has garnered more than 6k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

In the photo, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a green suit, whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is donning a red, blue check shirt. Currently, the duo is basking in the success of their film Nirahua Chalal London which has hit the silver screens today on January 25, 2019. The movie stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles.

Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani and since then she has become a social media sensation with more than 500k plus followers on Instagram. On a professional note, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have back to back many movies lined up for this year such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Patna Junction among others.

Take a look at their picture from the sets of Heto vardiawala here:

