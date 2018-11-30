The song Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu features Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav dancing on the streets. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in an orange shirt and black jeans whereas Shubhi Sharma is donning a sky blue saree with silver border. Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu is bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and the music has been given by SRK Music. In a span of a few hours, the song has garnered 648,581 views and the count seems unstoppable.

The latest song Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu from the blockbuster hit Nirahua Hindustani 3 was unveiled by the makers of the film yesterday on November 29,2018. Crooned by Kalpana and Rajnish Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Aazad Singh. The song Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu features Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav dancing on the streets. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in an orange shirt and black jeans whereas Shubhi Sharma is donning a sky blue saree with silver border. She has complemented her attire with kohled eyes and dark red lipstick. Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu is bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and the music has been given by SRK Music. In a span of a few hours, the song has garnered 648,581 views and the count seems unstoppable.

A few days back, Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a video with his rumored girlfriend Amrapali Dubey, in the video both were dancing to this song Hamse Biyah Ka La Aish Karbu. In this fun video, the chemistry between the duo was evident and was loved by their fans. The movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 features Amrapali Dubey, Shubhi Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles. The movie was released on November 14, 2018, on the auspicious occasion of Chath puja. Check out their latest song from Nirahua Hindustani 3 here:

