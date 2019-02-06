Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey-starrer Bhojpuri film Border which also stars Shubhi Sharma has crossed 36 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. Border was one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s blockbuster Bhojpuri film Border has crossed 36 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The film, which was released worldwide on Eid last year emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 and also took the box office by storm! Border has been helmed by Santosh Mishra and the film has been bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Border, which is one of the biggest blockbusters of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s career also stars Vikrant Singh Rajput, Shubhi Sharma, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiger, Ananya Mishra, Kiran Yadav, Awdhesh Mishra, Aditya Ojha, Vijay Lal Yadav, among many others. Border marks yet another blockbuster starring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles. They have previously featured in films like Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Kaashi Amarnath, among many others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and has been entertaining us for over a long period of time. His on-screen chemistry with Amrapali Dubey is loved by fans and they have featured in many Bhojpuri films. You can watch the entire Border movie here!

