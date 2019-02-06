One of the super-duper hit songs of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja is crossing all bars on YouTube. Starring Amrapali Dubey in her hottest avatar, the song is yet again stealing the limelight. The song has crossed a milestone of 34 million views on YouTube and fans still can't stop showering it with comments. This peppy track belongs to the Bhojpuri movie Aashik Awara.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever these two stars sizzle on the screen together, they drive fans crazy. Having done many movies together, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have made people fall in love with their chemistry. This viral song video is a proof of the same. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Aashik Awara’s popular track Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja is surfacing the internet for crossing 34 million views on YouTube.

The people can’t stop obsessing over the dazzling couple’s on-screen romance in the song Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja. The song belongs to the box-office hit movie Aashik Awara which was produced by Prem Rai and directed by Satish Jain. The movie also features other Bhojpuri actors including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Ranjeet Singh. The much-loved track Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja is sung by Indu Sonali and Rajneesh. Penned by Shyam Dehati, the song was released back in the year 2016 and is still running successfully on YouTube. Watch the full video here:

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have also done other superhit movies together gaining numbers at the box-office. Some of their box-office hits are Aashiq Awara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Jigarwala, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani.

