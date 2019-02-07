Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav miss no chance of showcasing their chemistry on-screen. Recently, their throwback picture has gone viral and is receiving a lot of love from its fans. The hard-working actors have been serving the Bhojpuri industry from quite long and leave no stone unturned to excel well on-screens.

Both Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is among the most talked about couple in the Bhojpuri industry. They are best known for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry and often showcases their adorable pictures on social media. Recently, their throwback picture posing in each other’s arms is winning millions of hearts on the Internet. In the picture, Amrapali is looking hot dolled in a casual crop top and denim meanwhile, Dinesh is looking handsome in a check shirt.

Together both of them have given major hits to the Bhojpuri industry and also leaves no chance of showcasing their talent in songs as well, which usually garner more than a million views on YouTube. Sometime back, Amrapali Dubey was making news for uploading a cute photo with Dinesh Lal Yadav on his birthday. The actors also uploaded pictures from his birthday bash with stars Akshara Singh, Monalisa and Ravi Kishan. Some of their top movies are Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Chalal London, Aashiq Awara and many more.

Amrapali Dubey commenced her acting career by working in Hindi Tv series Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She also appeared in daily soaps Maayka and Saat Phere on Zee Tv which was liked and well appreciated by its fans. Amrapali Dubey began with Bhojpuri films in the year 2015.

