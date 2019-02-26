Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey video: A throwback video of Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has set the Internet on fire! They both are looking way too cute!

Dinesh Lal Yadav Amrapali Dubey video: Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey keep sharing their sexy and adorable videos and photos together on Instagram which are not only loved by their fans and followers but also go viral on the Internet as just like their on-screen chemistry, fans and audience love their off-screen chemistry as well. In the throwback video which started doing rounds on social media on Tuesday evening, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in an adorable Tik Tok video.

The amazing video which was shared on the photo-sharing app Instagram has been breaking the Internet and is being loved by all their fans and followers on social media. In the video, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a white top with black stripes and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua looks dapper as usual in a shirt.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey are one of the sexiest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry and have worked together in several Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, among many others.

