Bhojpuri actor, singer, anchor and producer Dinesh Lal Yadav is among the top rating actors of the industry. The actor has given five box office hit films in the year 2015. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a video with Amrapali Dubey to wish Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh a very happy birthday. In the video, Dinesh is looking handsome, wearing a printed shirt. Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey is looking stunning in a red costume. All the actors are looking very energetic and convey their good wishes to power star– Pawan Singh.

Pawan is an actor as well as a playback singer and has served the Bhojpuri industry since 2007. Pawan Singh is best known for his phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri cinema’s and has done more than 100 films with Bhojpuri stars like–Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Dinesh Lal Yadav and many more.

Some of the actor’s hit films are –Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam, Ladai La Akhiya Ye Launde Raja, Pyar Mohabbat Zindabad, Band Baja Leke Aaja Pawan Raja, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and many more.

