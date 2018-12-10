Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from his upcoming movie Gabru which is set to release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2019. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is standing with the Gabru team- Mahesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Santosh Pahalwan, Sushil Singh, and Manoj Singh Tiger.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey's latest Bhojpuri movie Gabru to be out on Eid, see photos

Singer, actor, anchor, producer and a television presenter Dinesh Lal Yadav is an all-rounder and is famous for his amazing performances and his dance moves. He started his career 12 years back with Bhojpuri movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re opposite Kalpana Patowary and Sunil Chhaila Bihari in 2006 but got his breakthrough in 2008 with Nirahua Rikshaw Wala opposite Pakhi Hedge which was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and since then he has never looked back. Dinesh Lal Yadav was nicknamed as Nirahua for his amazing performance in Nirahua Rikshaw Wala and till now has featured in more than 120 Bhojpuri films.

On December 10, 2018, Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from his upcoming movie Gabru which is set to release on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2019. In the video, Dinesh Lal Yadav is standing with the Gabru team- Mahesh Pandey, Amrapali Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Santosh Pahalwan, Sushil Singh, and Manoj Singh Tiger. Take a look at their photos here:

Currently, Dinesh Lal Yadav is basking in the success of his latest movie Nirahau Hindustani 3 opposite Bhojpuri stars Shubhi Sharma and his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey. The movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 is one of the highest grossing movies of the year and is still ruling the Bhojpuri box office. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen sharing the screen with his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

