Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most sizzling on-screen couples who drive fans crazy with their hot chemistry. The duo has worked together in many movies and rocked the box-office. With the hotness of Amrapali Dubey and dashing personality of Dinesh Lal Yadav, every song catches the viewer’s attention. One of these superhit tracks is Muhe Pe Atak Jata which has touched the milestone of 37 million views breaking all records on YouTube. Fans can’t stop drooling over this sizzling romance of Dinesh Lal Yadav with Amrapali Dubey.

Muhe Pe Atak Jata is a 4.38 minutes long track which stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles. The song belongs to the super hit movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2. In this peppy song, Amrapali Dubey can be seen donning an orange and green color salwar-kurta and Dinesh Lal Yadav can be seen wearing a funky print colorful shirt. The song has got 31,000 likes and 11,000 dislikes on YouTube and comments are continuing to overflow. Here’s the full video, watch!

The movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was super-successful on the box-office and people loved the romance between Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. Bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav, Rahul khan and helmed by Satish Jain, it gained good numbers on the box-office. The movie also stars Satya Prakash, Akshara Singh, Sushil Singh, Manoj Tiger, Vijay Lal Yadav and Kiran Yadav in key roles.

