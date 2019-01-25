Saiyan Ji Dagabaz Bhojpuri film starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Anjana Singh in lead roles is set to hit the silver screens soon. The movie is a romance, drama, and action Bhojpuri language film which has been directed by Ajit Srivastava and produced by Rajesh Radheylal. Take a look at their posters inside.

One of the much-awaited movies of the year 2019 is Saiya Ji Dagabaz starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Anjana Singh in lead roles is set to hit the silver screens soon! The movie has been written and directed by Ajit Srivastava and produced by Rajesh Radheylal. Recently Dinesh lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share the very first poster of his upcoming movie Saiyan Ji Dagabaz. Talking about the poster of Saiyan Ji Dagabaz Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ajanan Singh looks hot as ever as they pose together in this closeup picture. In the poster Anjana Singh is donning a red and white cheerleader attire, she has paired off her look with 2 ponies, kohl eyes and dark red lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has angered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Earlier this month Anjana Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look of the movie. In the poster shared by Anjana Singh- Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua was dressed in a plain white shirt and blue jeans. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will have one busy year ahead of him with back to back 7 movies lined up. Among such movie, his recent film is Nirahua Chalal London which has released all over the country today on January 25, 2019. whereas on the other hand, Anjajana Singh has only two to three movies lined up among which one movie is Saiyan Ji Dagabaz. Take a look at their poster here:

