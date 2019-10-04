Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri songs: To dancing with co-stars on-screen to romancing with them off-screen, here are the actresses Dinesh lal Yadav has shaken a leg with- Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit and many more.

Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri songs: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua needs no introduction, from his movies and songs to romancing Bhojpuri co-stars Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee and many more actors, Dinesh Lal Yadav has been grabbing headlines since a very long time. Dancer, singer, actor, television host and whatnot, Dinesh Lal Yadav is an all-rounder with a massive fan following in the Bhojpuri cinema.

Scroll down for actresses, Dinesh Lal Yadav has romanced with on screens here:

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey: From Amrapali Dubey starting her career back in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani to being one of the most adored couples of the Bhojpuri cinema, the actors have surely achieved a lot in a short span of time! With their hot on-screen chemistry to their songs and movies, the couple leaves no stone unturned. Some of the songs where Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey shared hot chemistry are- H amara Choliya me, Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila and many more.

Check out their videos here:

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani: However, the duo have shared the screen space very less but their sizzling chemistry is most of the time very palatable. Dancing to the song Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa from the movie Patna Se Pakistan, the song has crossed 88 million views on Youtube, Some of the other songs where Dinesh Lal Yadav romanced Kaja Raghwani are- Dabe Paon Aiha Nazariya Bachake, Chikan Saman and many more. See videos:

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh: When two versatile actors meet, it is bound to be a hit! Akshara Singh popularly known for her good looks and her melodious voice has often shared screens with singer cum actor Dinesh Lal Yadav in the songs- Gadi Load Ho Gail, छतिया से छतिया सटाल, Lal Rang Sariya Diler and many more, check out the videos here:

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee: The actors might have not crossed paths often in the singing and dancing world, but that doesn’t mean Rani Chatterjee and Dinesh Lal Yadav are not good friends! Sharing photos often, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee have shared screen space together in the movie Diljale which was a blockbuster hit! Some of their songs are- Chusat Chusate Daant Kaat Lihave, Mauga Milal Bhatar. See videos:

