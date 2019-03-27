Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: Actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has finally joined BJP and will be contesting in the 2019 elections from East Uttar Pradesh. In the photo, Dinesh Lal Yadav is posing along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Take a look at his top 5 movies inside.

Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: Bhojpuri singer, anchor, tv host and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known by his stage name Nirahua has joined BJP. Well, Dinesh Lal Yadav isn’t the only Bhojpuri star who has indulged himself in a political career even Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari have been a part of politics.

About a few minutes the news was confirmed that Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined BJP and in the viral photo, he is posing along with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. Nirahua will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from east UP. Reports said Yadav may be given a ticket to contest from UP east. Dinesh Lal Yadav is considered as one of the most successful Bhojpuri actors. In 2015, the actor had given five back-to-back box office hits.

Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

Actor & BJP leader Ravi Kisan: I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where. pic.twitter.com/177DnXJnAQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

The actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav started his career with Chalal Musafir Moh Liyo Re in 2006 but didn’t get breakthrough until 2008. In 2008 he featured as the lead actor in Nirahua Rikshawala and became a social media sensation with more than 200k followers on Instagram. After back to back hits in 2015 Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua became one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri industry.

So here are some of the top 5 movies of Dinesh Lal Yadav:

1. Nirahua Rickshawala 2

Starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and alleged girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles.

2. Aashiq Aawara

3. Border

4. Patna Se Pakistan

5. Nirahua Hindustani 3

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke, Patna Junction, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahuaa Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe in 2019.

