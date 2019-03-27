Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Reports say that the Bhojpuri actor and singer may be given a ticket to contest from UP East. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the most popular and bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry.

Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: As actor Dinesh Lal Yadav continues to rule the Bhojpuri film industry, he has joined Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of upcoming general elections 2019. ANI confirmed the development on Twitter by sharing a photo in which Dinesh Lal Yadav can be standing beside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to latest reports, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be contesting from UP east. The move has been called a masterstroke by tweeple considered the massive fanbase and huge popularity of the actor turned singer.

Popularly known as Nirahua, Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable and popular actors of Bhojpuri film industry. Coming from a humble background, Nirahua has carved a space for himself in the industry as well as the hearts of fans with his back to back blockbuster hits. Quite a sensation in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the songs of Nirahua are some of the most-watched songs of Bhojpuri film industry that take social media by storm and enjoy more than a million views.

Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

Take a look at the top 10 songs of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua:

1. Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali

2. Katore Katore

3. Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

4. Choye Choye

5. Holi Mein GST Jor Ke

6. Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na

7. Prem Piyala

8. Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja

9. Jail Karaibu Ka Ae Suggi

10. Gharwa Bhail Ba Kargil

Nirahua made his debut as a lead actor with Nirahua Rikshawala and went on to deliver some of the biggest Bhojpuri hits like Nirahua Hindustani series, Patna Se Pakistan, Border, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kaashi and many more. His chemistry with co-actor Amrapali Dubey makes the duo one of the most loved on-screen jodis. They have shared the screen space in films like Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Nirahua Chalal London, Aashik Aawara, Border and many more.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. Counting of votes will be conducted on May 23 and the results will be declared on the same day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More