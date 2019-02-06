Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors in the industry and he is well-known to give extraordinary performances. With his super energetic vibes, Dinesh Lal Yadav rocks every power-packed action sequel and makes it worth a watch. One of his super hit movies, Saugandh has taken the internet by a storm all over again. The romantic drama also features Mani Bhattacharya in a vital role.

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua makes fans go gaga with every superb performance of him. One of his blockbuster hits which blew everyone away was Saugandh. Released on 2 March 2018, the movie was only a blockbuster hit but also won a million hearts. Starring Dinesh Lal Yadav in the lead role, playing a common man Raju hit the audience hard and gave it a bumper success. Saugandh is directed by Bhojpuri filmmaker Vishal Verma and also stars Mani Bhattarya in the female lead.

Well, the movie has once again set the records, leaving fans ablaze. Crossing over 20 million views on YouTube, it has proved that Dinesh Lal Yadav is the hit factory of Bhojpuri film industry. It not only emerged as the blockbuster hit of 2018 but also made everyone a swearing fan of Nirahua. The action-packed romantic drama is still doing good numbers as people are repeatedly watching it on YouTube. The movie is bankrolled by Kiran Shahi and Ravi Bal. Made under the banner of Purvanchal talkies, the movie created a lot of buzz after its release. Watch the full movie here!

One of the successful hits of Dinesh Lal Yadav’s career, Saugandh also featured Mani Bhattacharya, Kanak Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Anoop Arora, Brajesh Tripathi, Vinod Mishra, Deepak Dildar, Tej Bahadur.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More