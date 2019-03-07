Dinesh Lal Yadav new song: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest Bhojpuri song titled Prem Piyala from his upcoming film Sher E Hindustan has been released and the song is being loved by all his fans across the nation!

Dinesh Lal Yadav new song: The much-awaited song titled Prem Piyala from Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s upcoming film Sher E Hindustan has finally been released by the makers of the film on March 7 and the song has already garnered 219,000 views on video-streaming app YouTube in just 8 hours of its release. The song has been filmed on Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Neeta Dhungana and both Nirahua and Neeta look amazingly cute and adorable in the video which has gone viral on the Internet on the day of its release and has been creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Dinesh Lal Yadav’s upcoming film Sher E Hindustan is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of the year and is slated to hit the big screen on te occasion of Holi this year. Sher E Hindustan also stars Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and is one of the most awaited films of the year. The song Prem Piyala has been sung by Avik Dojan Chatterjee and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Santosh Puri and the song has gone viral on the Internet!

Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a massive fan base.

