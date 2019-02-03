Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nidhi Jha photos: On Saturday, as the Nirahua Hindustani turned a year older Jha extended her wishes to the actor via an adorable Instagram post. In the picture, the duo was seen beaming with joy while posing for the camera. Jha is an active social media user and barely misses a chance to share her latest video and photos via her Instagram account.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nidhi Jha photos: The two most bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema Nidhi Jha and Dinesh Lal Yadav wreaked havoc on the Internet with their new selfie. On Saturday, as the Nirahua Hindustani turned a year older Jha extended her wishes to the actor via an adorable Instagram post. In the picture, the duo was seen beaming with joy while posing for the camera. Well, Nirahua and Lulia have not done a picture or any video song together but fans believe that together they will break all the existing box office records.

In just a day, the picture garnered over thousands of likes and the comment section was bombarded with wishes for the Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. On the professional front, Jha is currently working on two projects — Mandir Wahi Banayenge and Dilwar. The makers have not yet unveiled when the film will hit the silver screens, however, the cast of the film are working harder for the projects.

Jha is an active social media user and barely misses a chance to share her latest video and photos via her Instagram account. The actor boasts of over 285k followers on Instagram who just love the photos and videos that diva keeps sharing via the photo and video sharing platform.

Here we have compiled some of her pictures that proves Nidhi is one of the most loved Bhojpuri actors in the regional cinema.

