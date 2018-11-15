Nirahua Hindustani 3 movie: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, and Shubhi Sharma's movie received a huge thumbs up and a bumper opening from the fans. The on-screen chemistry of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey is being loved by all. The movie released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja this year.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 Movie: Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 which released on the auspicious occasion of Chatth Puja on November 14, 2018, has received a huge thumbs up and a bumper opening from the audience. The fans are loving the on-screen chemistry of Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the film.

Amrapali Dubey earlier this morning took it to her official Instagram handle to thank her fans for showering her with love. She has captioned her picture as Thank you guys for loving my Champa look and showering your love on Nirahua Hindustani 3 followed by heart and kisses emoticon. The Bhojpuri diva and Youtube queen is portraying the role of a sexy dancer named Champa in the film, Check out her post here:

Last night Nirahua also shared a picture from his film Nirahua Hindustani 3 on his official Instagram account, He had captioned his picture as Bumper bumper Bumper opening, Bhojpuri cinema rocks and then he congratulated the Bhojpuri industry.

The movie is helmed by Manjul Thakur, produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav and bankrolled under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The movie also stars Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in pivotal roles. This marks the third sequel of Nigrahua Hindustani series.

Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey made her acting debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, the movie has garnered 69 million views on youtube and The second part of the series has garnered 105,076,900 views on YouTube.

