Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey sexy video: The most adored Jodi of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey are back again with a superhit Bhojpuri track Chehra Tohar which has garnered 1.5 million plus views on YouTube in just 4 Days! The song is from Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release all over the country on January 25, 2019, and stars Dinesh Ji and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles. Talking about the music video – Chehra Tohar has been crooned by Alok Kumar, Hunny B, and the lyrics have been penned by Rakesh Nirala. The movie also stars Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Manoj Tiger, Pushpa Verma, Sabin Shrestha, Ram Magar, and Anoop Arora in supporting roles.

In the video, Amrapali Dubey looks beautiful as she dances in the picturesque mountains in a red gown whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in a floral pantsuit to pair up with Amrapali Dubey. She has complemented her music video look with Kohled eyes, dark red, and high heels and oh boy! we have to say she looks beautiful as she dances with alleged boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav. On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have one busy year ahead with back to back movies such as Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction, Veer Yoddha Mahabali among other movies.

Watch full song here starring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav here:

