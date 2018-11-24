Nirahua Hindustani 3 stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's sexy and superhit Bhojpuri song Table Pe Lavel Mili has crossed a whopping 20 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. Table Pe Lavel Mili is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs which is played at all events as it is loved by fans!

Their songs not only take social media by storm but garner millions of YouTube views in no time! Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Patna Se Pakistan, Border, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani, and Nirahua Hindustani 3. Their reel-life chemistry is loved by fans and their latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year!

Nirahua Hindustani has been crooned by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kalpana. The lyrics of the songs have been given by Shyam Dehati. The song has been produced by Om Jha and Naser Jamal. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav set the stage on fire whenever they have a stage performance together!

