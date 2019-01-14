Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is best known as Nirahua in the industry, on Monday shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Saiyan Ji Dagabaaz on his official Instagram account. In the first look poster, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in an angry look as he shows his angry man looks.

Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is best known as Nirahua in the industry, on Monday shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Saiyan Ji Dagabaaz on his official Instagram account. In the first look poster, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in an angry look as he shows his angry man looks. Dressed in a white shirt with blue denim. Helmed by Ajit Srivastava, Saiyan Ji Dagabaaz has been backed by Rajesh Radheylal and also stars Anjana Singh, Sushil Singh, and Manoj Singh Tiger in key roles.

It is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of this year. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua was last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year. Nirahua has many other films in his kitty such as Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, among others. These films will also star Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in a number of blockbusters such as Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Aaj Ke Karan Arjun, among others.

