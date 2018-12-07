Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s superhit song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na has crossed 41 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. The song, which has been crooned by Kalpana and Manoj Mishra has set social media on fire with 41 million YouTube views. The lyrics of Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na have been penned by Vinay Bihari and Pyarelal Yadav and Rajesh-Rajnish are the music directors.

Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na is from the blockbuster film Aakhri Rasta which emerged as a big success at the box office. In the video song, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa showing her sexy and hot dance moves which will make fans go gaga! Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, on the other hand, is at his charming best and the chemistry between Nirahua and Monalisa is why the song had not only set the silver screen on fire but also the Internet.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav have worked in several Bhojpuri films together such as Saiyan Jigarbaaz, Pratigya, Hum Bahubali, Saat Saheliyan, Aakhri Raasta, among many others. Both Nirahua and Monalisa are amazing dancers and therefore they set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling dance performances.

