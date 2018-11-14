Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has finally been released today—November 14. The much-awaited film has finally hit the theatres and on this special day, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma shared a sexy video from a song from the film.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has finally been released today—November 14. The much-awaited film has finally hit the theatres and on this special day, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma shared a sexy video from a song from the film. On Wednesday morning, Nirahua took to his official Instagram account to share the video which features him and Shubhi Sharma in a popular song from the film which has taken over the Internet!

In the song, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua showing his crazy dance moves and Shubhi Sharma’s sexy latka-jhatkas will make you fall in love with her and watch the video again and again! Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the third part of the blockbuster franchise and is one of the most anticipated Bhojpuri films of the year! Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been directed by Manjul Thakur and also stars Samarth Chaturvedi, Rajveer Singh, Kiran Yadav and Sanjay Pandey in supporting roles.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav. The film stars Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles and the trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media.

