Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who gives multiple blockbusters each passing year. Blessed with multiple talents, he is also a singer, producer and an anchor on television. Dinesh Lal Yadav is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who gives multiple blockbusters each passing year. Blessed with multiple talents, he is also a singer, producer and an anchor on television. Dinesh Lal Yadav is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.

The actor debuted in the industry with a supporting role in Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re, starring alongside Kalpana Patowary and Sunil Chhaila Bihari. But he shot to fame with his super-hit franchise of Nirahua Rikshawala which later released in three parts- Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and recently released Nirahua Hindustani 3. Having multiple hits under his names like Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and Border, he gradually became a universal favourite for the audience.

His successful career flew to seventh heaven when he recently bagged the Best actor award in 13th Bhojpuri Film Award 2018 which took place in Mumbai on December 22. Often called as the Jubilee star, Nirahua has given massive chartbuster hits to the Bhojpuri film industry which still buzz at the parties. Some of the Dinesh Lal Yadav songs ruled the chart this year and made everyone groove on it. With different beauties of the Bhojpuri Industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav gave many romantic hits too.

Here are the top 10 chartbuster hit songs of 2018, which made Dinesh Lal Yadav the king of Bhojpuri film business!

1. Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani

2. Lahra Ke Laal Odhaniya

3. Gori Tohar Lachkauwa

4. Katore Katore

5. Betauwa Tohar Gor Hoyee Ho

6. Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi

7. Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor

8. Salam Tohra Beauty Ke Kare – Mani – Saugandh

9. Muh Pe Paani Chahi

10. Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More