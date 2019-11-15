Dinesh Lal Yadav songs: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has made a different fanbase for him among the entire Bhojpuri industry. The actor has given a big bump to his songs and now made them popular out of the Bhojpuri industry too.

Dinesh Lal Yadav songs: Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has made a different fan base for him among the entire Bhojpuri industry. The actor and singer of the Bhojpuri cinema always remain in highlights because of hi back to back hit songs and films. The actor has given a big bump to his songs and now made them popular out of the Bhojpuri industry too. There are many songs of Nirhua that have reached more than 200 million views.

Nirahua Hindustani: The story of this film was very normal and based on an old concept but the way directors presented the story. And the actors performed the emotions of the story made it grand. The success of the first part of the film also leads to part 2 of the film.

Nirahua Rickshawala: This is one of the films which give a lot of fame and name to Nirahua aka Dinesha Lal Yadav. In this film, the female protagonist shifted to a city which was all new for her. That new city leaves her into a lot of problems but the hero enters into his life and saved her. He helped him in every possible way that he could.

Patna Se Pakistan: This film is based on personal revenge from the terrorist. In the film, the male protagonist who has been called Kabir lost his family due to a major terrorist attack in his region. But the government, as usual, did not take any action and pull him down with the official powers. After that Kabir took the decision to punish the terrorists and get it done on his own.

Border: This was one of the most heart touching films of Nirahua, in the film the makers have shown the struggle of the farmer’s family as well as the struggle to become an Army officer.

Raja Babu: Raja Babu is a film that is based on a virtual concept. In the film the male protagonist who had nothing in his hand become the wealthiest man by winning a lottery. The story revolves around his change and development.

