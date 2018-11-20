Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters of this year. The film opened to a bumper opening and now a song from the film titled Bhaag Mein Lendha Likhal Ba starring Dinesh Lal Yadav has gone viral on social media.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters of this year. The film opened to a bumper opening and now a song from the film titled Bhaag Mein Lendha Likhal Ba starring Dinesh Lal Yadav has gone viral on social media. The song shows Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in his cutest avatar and his expressions in the video song are stealing the show.

Bhaag Mein Lendha Likhal Ba has been sung by none other than Alok Kumar and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music of Bhaag Mein Lendha Likhal Ba has been composed by Rajnish Mishra. Nirahua Hindustani 3 is one of the biggest Bhojpuri hits of this year and stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma in key roles.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. He has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has delivered many blockbusters. His latest song from Nirahua Hindustani 3 is being loved by fans and hence has garnered so many views on video-sharing app YouTube. He is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

