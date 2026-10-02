Dino Morea Arrested After 8-Hour EOW Questioning? — What Is His Link To Mithi River Scam? Full Row Explained

Dino Morea Arrested: Bollywood actor Dino Morea is at the centre of renewed attention in the alleged Mithi River desilting scam after he was questioned by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on October 2. Reports initially claimed that Morea had been arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning. However, the actor later denied the arrest reports, while EOW officials had not independently confirmed his arrest at the time of the denial.

The development has once again raised questions about why Morea is being questioned in the case and what his connection is to Ketan Kadam, one of the accused being investigated in the alleged Rs 65.54-crore Mithi River desilting case.

Was Dino Morea Arrested In The Mithi River Scam?

There are conflicting reports about Dino Morea’s status on October 2. Reports said the actor had been arrested by the EOW following nearly eight hours of questioning at his Bandra residence. Other reports subsequently repeated the arrest claim, citing the initial report.

However, Morea denied the reports. In a message to Mid-Day, the actor said the reports were “Not true”. At the time, there was no independent confirmation of his arrest from the EOW. At the same time, later reports continued to describe Morea as arrested, meaning the reporting around his exact status remained contradictory.

What is clear from the available reporting is that Morea appeared before the EOW and was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

What Is Dino Morea’s Link To The Mithi River Scam?

Morea’s name has appeared in the investigation because authorities have been examining his financial, phone and business links with people connected to the case. As per reports, investigators found phone records indicating contact between Morea and people linked to the probe. The actor and his brother, Santino Rocco Morea, had also been questioned by the EOW in May 2025.

Investigators have also examined financial transactions involving Morea and Ketan Kadam, who is among the accused in the case. Earlier reports said the EOW was looking into several monetary transactions between Morea and Kadam, with the agency examining the nature and purpose of those transactions.

Another key part of the probe is UBO Ridez Private Limited, a company linked to Morea’s brother and Kadam’s family. These links are being examined as part of the investigation and, by themselves, do not establish that Morea committed any offence.

Why Was Dino Morea Questioned By EOW?

The latest questioning reportedly followed investigators finding phone records showing contact between Morea and people connected to the Mithi River probe. Morea and his brother had previously been questioned in May 2025. Investigators had also obtained financial records connected to the Morea family and UBO Ridez as part of their probe into the wider network surrounding the alleged scam.

The EOW is examining the nature of the relationships, financial transactions and business connections involving people already accused in the case. The latest questioning therefore comes against the backdrop of an investigation that has been running since allegations of irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project first came under scrutiny.

Who Is Ketan Kadam And What Is His Connection To Dino Morea?

Ketan Kadam is one of the key accused in the Mithi River desilting investigation. He was arrested in May 2025 and is among those being investigated over alleged irregularities surrounding the civic contracts. Dino Morea’s connection to Kadam has become part of the investigation because of reported phone contacts and financial transactions between them.

As per reports from the earlier stage of the probe, investigators examined multiple phone conversations between Morea, his brother Santino and Kadam. Financial transactions between Morea and Kadam were also under scrutiny. The investigation has also examined Kadam’s association with companies involved in the desilting contracts, including Vodar India LLP.

What Is UBO Ridez And How Is Dino Morea’s Brother Connected To It?

UBO Ridez Private Limited is another important part of the investigation. As per reports, Santino Rocco Morea and Punita Kadam, the wife of accused Ketan Kadam, were directors in UBO Ridez. Investigators have been examining financial transactions involving the company and people connected to the Mithi River case.

The company came under scrutiny after investigators examined financial records submitted by the Morea brothers. Reports said transactions between UBO Ridez and Vodar India LLP were also being examined. Vodar India was associated with Ketan Kadam, while UBO Ridez and Vodar India were reported to operate from the same address in Worli. Kadam’s wife was also reported to be a director in UBO Ridez.

Earlier reports also highlighted a transfer of around Rs 18 lakh to UBO Ridez from people linked to the case. Investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding those transactions. The corporate links are therefore an important part of understanding why the Morea family has continued to feature in the investigation.

What Is The Rs 65.54 Crore Mithi River Scam?

The case concerns alleged financial irregularities in contracts for desilting and rejuvenating Mumbai’s Mithi River. The EOW has alleged that the irregularities caused a loss of around Rs 65.54 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The investigation involves contractors, intermediaries and civic officials.

As per the investigation, authorities have examined allegations involving the tendering process, desilting equipment, inflated rental costs and the manner in which payments were made for the work. Investigators have also alleged that records relating to the quantity of silt removed from the river were manipulated, potentially resulting in higher payments to contractors.

The probe has expanded beyond the original civic-contract allegations, with financial transactions involving people and companies linked to the case also being examined.

The Enforcement Directorate separately launched a money-laundering investigation based on the underlying case. In a June 2025 release, the agency said its investigation related to an FIR involving 13 individuals/entities and alleged wrongful loss of more than Rs 65 crore to the BMC. It also identified Dino and Santino Morea as “close associates” of Ketan Kadam in the context of the investigation.

Is Dino Morea An Accused In The Mithi River Scam?

This distinction is important. Morea has been questioned by investigators and his financial, phone and business links with people connected to the case have been examined. However, the reporting cited above does not establish that he has been convicted of any offence in the Mithi River case.

Earlier reports described Morea as being questioned to determine the nature of his links with Ketan Kadam and others under investigation. The latest October 2 reports similarly describe the EOW questioning Morea as part of its continuing investigation.

The disputed arrest reports should therefore not be treated as proof of wrongdoing. Morea has denied that he was arrested, while some later reports continued to report an arrest based on the earlier account.

What Did Dino Morea Say About His Arrest?

Dino Morea has denied reports that he was arrested by the EOW. After reports emerged claiming that he had been taken into custody following several hours of questioning, Mid-Day contacted the actor for confirmation. Morea responded that the reports were “Not true”.

The publication also reported that EOW officials had not independently confirmed the arrest at that stage. However, other reports later continued to describe Morea as arrested following the questioning. For now, the key distinction is between the confirmed EOW questioning and the conflicting reports about his arrest.

Morea’s name has been linked to the wider Mithi River probe through phone contacts, financial transactions and the UBO Ridez connection involving his brother and the wife of accused Ketan Kadam. The investigation into those links is continuing.

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