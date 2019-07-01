Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel summoned in Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: ED has summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and Dj Aqeel for Sterling Biotech alleged bank fraud and money laundering case. The actor and the Dj have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate as it has got evidence that the two were paid money by the Gujrat based Pharmaceutical group in the past.

The duo will be questioned about the circumstances of these payments made out of the proceeds of this case. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per officials.

Morea, an actor and model, and DJ Aqeel have not given any reaction to the summon yet. The agency last week had made one of its largest PMLA attachments and frozen assets worths Rs 9,778 crore. The Rs 8100 crore bank loan fraud is being alleged to have been perpetrated by the Gujrat based pharma firm and their promoters- Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara.

Earlier as well the ED has attached assets worth Rs 4,730 crore worth assets to this case. The main promoters of the sterling group as per officials have used the funds for personal purposes.

