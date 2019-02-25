Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are known to be one of the most adorable couples of the Television industry. Recently, Shoaib took his official Instagram handle to share the photos of his first wedding anniversary. Further, both of them gifted themselves their first luxury car BMW X4 and uploaded pictures with it, have a look at the photos

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar is counted among the most alluring actors of the Tv industry who proves herself well in every character she plays on-screen. Recently, one of the most cutest couples of the industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib celebrated their first wedding anniversary with full energy and enthusiasm. They both gifted themselves a luxury car which happened to be their first. Celebrating the big occasion, the duo welcomed the new member BMW X4 to the family and also uploaded a lot of pictures with the new car. Shoaib took to his official Instagram handle to share the photos, which garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The duo dated for each other for approximately five years and finally, after solving the problems regarding their religion, the two got married on February 22, 2019. The duo’s anniversary photos created a lot of buzz on the Internet. Both of them first met at the sets of tv show Sasural Simar Ka and soon after they met, they became good friends and shared a close bond. Recently, both of them took a small break from their work in order to make their day special for each other and family too. They went to a farmhouse in Alibaug and created some super awesome memories and posted them on the Internet. The boys enjoyed their time to the fullest in the pool whereas, her sister-in-law and mother-in-law celebrated in traditional styles by putting Mehendi’s in hands.

