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Home > Entertainment News > Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim

From her Sasural Simar Ka breakthrough to her marriage with Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar’s personal journey has often remained as closely watched as her television career. On her birthday, here’s a look at the decisions that reshaped her life beyond the screen.

Dipika Kakar (Photo:X)
Dipika Kakar (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 08:46 IST

Dipika Kakar has built a successful career in Indian television, but her journey has also been marked by deeply personal choices that attracted considerable public attention. From her first marriage and subsequent separation to finding love with actor Shoaib Ibrahim and embracing Islam, the actress has often been candid about the decisions that changed her life.

As Dipika celebrates her birthday, her journey offers a glimpse into the woman behind the television star, one who has repeatedly chosen to follow her personal convictions despite intense public scrutiny.

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From television breakthrough to becoming a household name

Dipika entered the entertainment industry with television before gaining widespread recognition as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. The show, which premiered in 2011, turned her into one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

Her career later expanded beyond daily soaps, including her participation in Bigg Boss 12, where she emerged as the winner. The reality show also gave viewers a closer look at her relationship with Shoaib, whom she had met while working on Sasural Simar Ka.

Why did Dipika Kakar embrace Islam?

Dipika’s decision to embrace Islam became one of the most discussed aspects of her personal life after her marriage to Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. She later adopted the name Faiza Ibrahim. Over the years, Dipika has spoken about her faith and personal choices, maintaining that the decision was deeply personal and not something she made because of pressure from anyone.

Her conversion also sparked considerable discussion online, with the actress facing both curiosity and criticism. Dipika, however, has consistently maintained that matters of faith and identity are personal.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship

Dipika and Shoaib fell in love while working together and eventually married in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal in February 2018. Their relationship has remained a significant part of their public lives, with the couple frequently sharing glimpses of their family life and celebrations with fans.

The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023. Dipika subsequently took a step back from regular television work to focus on motherhood and her family.

A journey shaped by personal choices

Dipika’s story is not simply about changing her name or religion. It is also about rebuilding her personal life after an earlier marriage, finding companionship and choosing a life away from the constant demands of television.

While her professional journey has made her a familiar face in Indian households, her personal decisions have often generated an entirely different conversation. On her birthday, Dipika’s story stands as one of an actor who has continued to make significant life choices on her own terms.

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Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim
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Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim

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Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim
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Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim
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