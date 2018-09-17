Popularly known for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka has finally entered the house of Bigg Boss 12. The actor who recently got married to Shoaib Ibrahim courted a lot of controversy for converting her religion. Now, the actor has made an entry in the most controversial show. We have compiled hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Dipika Kakar.

Finally, the much-awaited season 12 of Bigg Boss has been kickstarted and the curiosity to watch the show has no bounds. A popular actor of Sasural Simar Ka Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim has also entered the house of Bigg Boss. The actor courted a lot of controversy for converting her religion to Islam.

While speaking to a leading daily, Dipika said that it was a personal matter and she was really proud of it. She didn’t want to discuss it in public. She was very happy as whatever she had done it, she had done for her happiness.

Dipika got hitched to Shoaib Ibrahim in a private ceremony. Not just that, she even changed her name to Faiza. She also added that nothing has changed after marriage. More respect has been grown towards him.

The couple also hosted a lavish party post marriage. The duo knew each other from Sasural Simar Ka days. The couple fell in love when Shoaib decided to leave the show. They had appeared in a celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye last year. It was on the show only that Shoaib proposed to Dipika for marriage.

Take a look at some her hot, sexy and beautiful photographs.

