Dipika Kakar shared a post with her husband and her mother-in-law as the holy month of Ramzan has started and the preparations are ongoing. She even gave a beautiful caption to the picture. Read the article and check out the picture.

This coronavirus lockdown has brought us closer to our loved ones, we are spending our days and night with our families. Kahaan Hum Kahaan tum actress Dipika Kakar is also spending her time with her family. She also gave a peek into her family life this time as the Ramzan is coming and the preparations for it are on. The actress shared up a post on her Instagram handle, in the picture she can be seen with her mother in law and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Both the ladies are wearing traditional clothes with their heads covered and Shoaib is seen in all black. The caption of the picture by Dipika was given like What more would she ask from god than these beautiful smiles. God gave the prettiest jewel to me from his treasure. She even used some hashtags with the caption like blessed, family is everything and grateful. Meanwhile, Dipika’s sister in law thanked her for making Dahi Wadas for her. She also shared pictures of it on her Instagram story.

Considering the lockdown, Dipika and Shoaib are helping each other in all the works from cooking to cleaning. they are spending their quality time with each other and are giving a couple of goals. Dipika was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi. The show garnered a lot of fame and popularity and the audience also loved her character in it. Whereas Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Main Marjawan as Abhimanyu. They both also participated in a dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

